Carolyn Hansen: Motivation, accountability and celebration - the benefits of a personal trainer

Working with a personal trainer has many benefits Photo / Getty Images

sup071221personal Working with a personal trainer has many benefits. Photo / Getty Images

The benefits of hiring a personal trainer cannot be overlooked and should be considered carefully by anyone whose goal is to get healthier and in better physical shape.

Personal trainers are not just for celebrities or stars. We could all benefit from working with one. It's an investment in your health and wellbeing and one of the best decisions you'll ever make.

Personal trainers are hired to work with clients on a one-to-one basis to achieve their specific fitness goals. While some trainers work from a "tough love" approach, most use a non-threatening method when helping their clients but no matter the approach, their focus is you.

Benefits of hiring a fitness professional:

Specific fitness training to you: Once you've hired your personal trainer they will discuss with you what you want to achieve with your workout programme (your fitness goals) and help you to define them while taking into account your current fitness level. Because your trainer is aware of your current physical condition and medical background, your fitness programme will be created to fit your personal needs and will typically give you the most effective results possible in the time spent.

Efficient and effective: They know how to make the most efficient use of your time, get the most out of your workout and can adapt to your daily needs. Should you need to cut a workout short one day, they know how to structure one that will burn the same amount of calories and provide the same benefits in a shorter amount of time so you don't miss a beat. And they will continue to monitor your progress all the way through to your goals.

Show first hand how to perform each exercise: You'll never have to wonder if your form is correct. They correct any "form" issues before they become habit, definitely reducing your chance of injury, which only sets you back and takes you temporarily out of the game.

But the advantages of hiring a personal trainer don't stop with perfecting your routine and working on the physical aspects of your body. These specialised fitness coaches get into your head too.

Motivates you: Lack of motivation has taken many people down when it comes to fitness success because it's hard to maintain motivation when working on your own. Not only do successful personal trainers know how to get you motivated and excited again, but as a built-in bonus you'll find that meeting with your trainer once or twice a week is motivation enough to stay on track. After all, you are now answering to someone.

Keep you accountable: Accountability plays a huge role. When you don't have anyone to be accountable for it's way too easy to allow "excuses" to derail you from getting your workout in. Once you skip the first time it cracks the door open to a second and the danger that eventually you'll find yourself off the wagon altogether. Personal fitness trainers keep you accountable. You'll be much more likely to stick to your programme long-term all the way through until you reach your fitness goals if you're answering to someone.

Celebrate with you: Personal trainers not only push you to be your best, they will also be your greatest cheerleader rooting you on when you don't think you can do one more rep, lift one more weight or swing one more ball. The word "can't" is not in their vocabulary. They will also be the first to celebrate with you your fitness strides and successes. You'll feel a great deal of satisfaction sharing your triumphs with your trainer as you proceed towards your fitness goals.

Offer variety and ongoing support: Boredom with any fitness routine can be another goal killer. Personal trainers can offer you variety in exercise methods that not only keep boredom at bay but if a specific exercise is not working for you the trainer can swap it for one that suits you better while still providing the same physical benefits. They also monitor your progress and make adjustments as needed to ensure continued progress.

As an additional bonus, after getting professional instruction, you can take what you've learned and perform your exercises anywhere and know that your form is correct.

Just because you've never worked with a professional trainer before doesn't mean you should not entertain the idea now. With the many benefits that come with your personal fitness package, it may be exactly what the doctor ordered.

Carolyn Hansen is co-owner Anytime Fitness