Northland's Nadine Amsler named NZ's top personal trainer

Nadine Amsler of Ōpua’s OutFit North has been named New Zealand Personal Trainer of the Year for 2021. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Nadine Amsler of Ōpua’s OutFit North has been named New Zealand Personal Trainer of the Year for 2021. Photo / Peter de Graaf





A Northland woman who only went into the fitness business full-time after last year's lockdown has been named New Zealand's Personal Trainer of the Year.

Nadine Amsler, of Ōpua, won the accolade in the 2021 Exercise Industry Awards ahead of more than 100 other nominees from every corner of the country.

It's been a rapid ride for the 29-year-old who set up OutFit North (short for ''outdoor fitness'') in January 2019 with a handful of clients exercising once or twice a week on Paihia's school field.

Amsler attended Springbank School then studied marketing and accounting before realising the corporate life wasn't for her, so she spent the next six years working around the world on superyachts.

That was where she came to understand the importance of health and fitness.

''Superyacht work is super-stressful. You get little sleep, the work's hard, and when you do get time off you play hard. It takes its toll on your mental health.''

Though she wasn't trained at that point Amsler started daily fitness circuits for her fellow crew members, on board the yacht or on land at the ports they called into.

''The change was immediate. There was less drama, moods were better, everyone was more friendly and more productive in their jobs. Then the clients [the superyacht owners] would see us and ask to join in.''

Nadine Amsler started in 2019 with ‘‘boot camps’’ on Paihia’s school field for a handful of clients; now she’s New Zealand’s Personal Trainer of the Year. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Convinced it was the career for her, Amsler returned to New Zealand in 2018 to qualify as a personal trainer then came home to Paihia to run her parents' bed and breakfast.

At the time Paihia residents had no opportunity to take part in group fitness so she started holding weekly ''boot camps'' on the school field.

''Slowly but surely people started joining. Then it just grew and grew and grew.''

At first she'd have to cancel if it was raining or exercise under streetlights on short winter days, but solved that when she was able to hire a space at the Copthorne Hotel in Waitangi.

During last year's lockdown Amsler and her partner converted a garage at their Ōpua home into a studio, then took the plunge full-time into the fitness business on the first day after level 4 was lifted.

''It was a daunting thing to commit to it during a global pandemic but I just knew there was a need in our community.''

Now Amsler runs group sessions in Waitangi and the Duke of Marlborough gym in Russell as well as semi-private strength and conditioning sessions at her own studio.

She has added qualifications in women's health and performance and offers sessions for pregnant, post-natal and menopausal women. To handle the demand — she has more than 200 clients a week — she has trained five coaches with specialities such as boxing and yin yoga; her partner Chris specialises in men's fitness.

Entering the awards was a ''pretty tough'' process which took six months, she said.

The award would boost OutFit North's profile but more importantly it was recognition of her coaches, her clients and everyone who had supported her so far.

''I couldn't have achieved it without them. It's become a beast now.''

It was also a vindication of her approach. She knew all her clients' names, their husbands' names, children's birthdays and personal issues.

''It's a community. The pandemic has separated a lot of people, we're about bringing people together, empowering them and increasing their self worth. It's more than just exercise.''

Nadine Amsler of Ōpua’s OutFit North has been named New Zealand Personal Trainer of the Year for 2021. Photo / Peter de Graaf

■ The judges said: ''Nadine has energy, enthusiasm, drive and clear sight on the bigger picture, developing a great business model while supporting other trainers through mentoring. She is involved with fundraising and community and youth initiatives. Her entry showed she had the skills required to a be hands-on trainer. When working with clients she reviews, adjusts and matches session intensity based on clients' feedback at the beginning of the session. Nadine uses a number of methods to ensure she is looking after not just the physical but all aspects of her clients' health and wellness.''

Nadine's tips for the festive season

1. Do something active every day. Go for a walk, go kayaking, play a game with the kids — don't just sit around the barbecue. Northland has so much to offer in the outdoors.

2. Try to fit in some alcohol-free days.

3. Eat colourful foods — salads, fruit — not just meat and chips with onion dip.

4. Take some time out from busy-ness and pleasing others for yourself. Reflect on your year and what the next year could hold — not just in terms of exercise, but your whole health and wellness.

5. Have fun with family and friends. As adults we don't get enough fun and play in our lives. It will keep you active and it's good for your mental health.