Stress is an inevitable part of life and a natural reaction to outside pressures.

According to Sharon Bergquist, MD, associate professor of medicine at Emory University School of Medicine, "Acute stress tends not to have an effect on health." However, she goes on to say: "It's the activation of chronic stress, when people don't go back to their baseline of rest and recovery, that tends to affect people."

While we're mentally and physically built to weather some stress as part of life, chronic stress (too much stress over extended periods of time) contributes to serious health issues because it weakens the immune system.

Obesity/diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease are just a few of the serious negative health effects of ongoing, unchecked, chronic stress.

You can add to this list health issues that are not always associated with stress but are stress-related - insomnia, headaches, loss of hair, premature greying and reduced productivity to name a few.

One scientific theory as to why stress weakens the immune system is that cortisol, the stress-released hormone, reduces the number of lymphocytes (a type of white blood cell) and this in turn weakens our immune response, giving sickness the upper hand.

Stress symptoms and effects don't limit themselves to physical ailments but set the "domino effect" into play, affecting our thoughts, feelings and behaviour as well.

For example, when a headache occurs as a result of stress, it causes anxious/distressed feelings and the resultant behaviour is often overeating.

When we're fatigued from stressful situations, we become mentally overwhelmed and often display damaging behaviour by turning to outside substances such as alcohol or tobacco for relief. This is another domino effect where thoughts, feelings and behaviour align.

An upset stomach? Often the result of stress as body, mood and behaviour again align. Our body feels ill, our mood shifts into sadness or depression. And, behaviour-wise, we may act out by eliminating the very things that would help us, such as exercise.

Therefore, if we want to live happy, healthy lives, learning how to avoid stressful situations when possible and/or decreasing/managing it when it occurs should be at the top of our mental "to do" list.

Long-term tips for managing stress:

Mentally

Accept our humanity and realise that events will occur that we cannot control. We need to focus on controlling our reactions to these events, not the events themselves.

We must adopt assertiveness rather than aggressiveness. Our feelings, beliefs and opinions matter. When we ignore or bury them, we're not being authentic and end up with negative feelings, angry emotions and defensive actions. All rolled in one equals stress.

Diet

The body requires proper nutrition for you to function at peak performance physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. Eat healthy, well-balanced meals that include all food groups/nutrients. And, if you want "healthy blood", be sure to drink plenty of the best water available.

We're mentally and physically built to weather some stress as part of life but chronic stress contributes to serious health issues. Photo / 123rf

Exercise

Not surprisingly, exercise plays a huge role in managing stress.

Exercise/physical activity produces endorphins that act as natural painkillers. It energises, elevates mood, improves sleep and boosts self-esteem, all the while reducing the level of tension. Meditation, massage therapy and deep breathing can also produce endorphins, so take personal time to enter meditative "silence" where the mind and the emotions truly "rest in peace".

Effective use of time

We must learn to embrace the moment - to put all other thoughts aside and focus on the task at hand.

Trying to be a multi-tasker weakens results and causes unnecessary stress. Valuing ourselves and setting personal limits by ignoring our "loud logic" and listening to "what we are feeling" is important. Our heart/intuition knows when to say "no" to requests that would otherwise overload us, adding to our stress levels.

With hobbies, we should direct our energy into positive outcomes by adopting constructive, relaxing pastimes and interests, things that make us naturally happy from the inside out.

Sound sleep is important

Stressful events wear us out physically, emotionally and mentally. The body needs quality sleep time to recover from those energy-stealers. If you can't get enough deep sleep during the night, take a short nap during the day. Your physical, emotional and mental health depend on it.

Avoid compulsive behaviour and addictive substances

Turning to outside substances such as alcohol and drugs to cure inner ailments never works permanently. At best we may feel temporary relief, but in the end these destructive habits only increase our use. Rather than helping us cope in a healthy way, they keep us dependent on substances outside of us.

Add to the above list, plenty of fresh air, laughter and sunshine.

Becoming aware of stress levels and making conscious efforts to reduce or even avoid them takes patience and practice, but the health we physically enjoy in return, the "peace-filled" mental attitude and the joy-filled emotional benefits are well worth the effort put in.

We cannot avoid being subjected to a world full of stress … but we can learn to control/manage our reactions to it (both personally and collectively) by focusing on ourselves first. Once our own house is "tidy and in order" and we're able to call in "peace" when others fear (stress), we are empowered to teach by example and reach out to help others.



Carolyn Hansen is co-owner of Anytime Fitness.