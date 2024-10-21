A Northland policeman and father-of-five battling a rare cancer has travelled to Australia for surgery.
Hokianga’s Owen Pihema has goblet cell adenocarcinoma of the appendix, a cancer so rare it affects just one person in every two million.
The 35-year-old had been suffering severe abdominal pain but the cancer diagnosis, made after his appendix was removed, still came as a shock.
The best chance of making sure all of the cancer is removed is specialist surgery – a right hemicolectomy – followed by heated chemotherapy delivered straight into his abdomen.
Because of the rarity of the cancer, Pihema has chosen to travel to Australia to have the surgery done by an expert in the field: Professor David Morris at Sydney’s St George Peritonectomy and Liver Cancer Unit.