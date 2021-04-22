Bowls: Kensington men, Hikurangi women fall short at Inter Club Sevens

The Kensington men and Hikurangi women's teams were unsuccessful at last weekend's Inter Club Sevens, despite some close games.

There were, however, some very close games and successes in individual competition in Canterbury throughout the weekend.

The highlight for the women was the success of singles player Leanne Stewart who was delighted to defeat Jo Edwards (Nelson) and Debbie White (Hinuera), both New Zealand representatives.

Competition was very strong in both the men's and women's sections but it was a great experience to play the high standard of bowlers in both events.

In the women's division, Nelson were the winners and North Harbour finished second.

In the men's division success went to Elmwood Park (Canterbury), with second place going to Stoke (Nelson).

Both finals came down to one match, with Edwards taking out the singles for Nelson against Selena Smith 21-17, and Kelvin Scott defeating Shannon MacIllroy 21-19 in the singles for Elmwood Park.

The regional final for Bowls3Five was held between Takapuna and Hikurangi Clubs last Wednesday night at Orewa. Success went to Takapuna over two sets 5-4; 5-4.

They will represent our region in the NZ final, to be played in Wellington in June. The winner of the national final will be eligible to compete in the televised version of the game later in the year.

The Centre Champion of Champions Pairs, Triples and Fours will be next on the agenda. The pairs play will be at Hikurangi on May 9, fours on May 22 at Kamo and triples on May 23 at Kensington.

The winners of these events, along with the winners of the singles, will represent Northland in the NZ Champion of Champion events, which will be played as follows:

singles - Wellington July 2-4; pairs - July 9-11 in Dunedin; triples - July 16-18 at Bowls Hastings; and fours - July 23-25 at Pukekohe Stadium.

For those in the 1-5 year experience at the game, the regional final will be played at Hikurangi on Saturday, May 8 commencing at 9am.

Good bowling to Kensington Club, who will represent Northland. Other centres competing will be Far North, North Harbour, Counties-Manukau and Auckland.

Club events for the next week:

April 24-25 - Kensington men's triples.

April 27-28 - Kensington women's fours.

April 28 - Maungaturoto AC triples.

April 29 - Onerahi AC triples.

April 30 - One Tree Pt AC triples.

May 2 - Maungakaramea AC triples.