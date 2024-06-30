The human milk bank will help vulnerable newborn babies get a better start in life by providing them with pasteurised breast milk. Photo / 123RF

The human milk bank will help vulnerable newborn babies get a better start in life by providing them with pasteurised breast milk. Photo / 123RF

Pasteurised breast milk will soon be available for Northland’s premature and sick babies thanks to a regional fundraising drive led by local Rotary and Lions clubs.

The human milk bank will be housed at Whangārei Hospital after the Rotary Whangārei South and City clubs, Whangārei Lions and community members raised $32,900 for a pasteuriser.

Rotary Whangārei South fundraised for a year for the project, selling art bequeathed by Kerikeri’s Valerie Hunton and hosting a quiz night.

President Jenni Moore said people were happy to donate for such a great cause.

“Through the publicity generated, Whangārei Lions got in touch to add their support of $5000, and Whangārei City Rotary Club also gave us $1000, which was amazing.