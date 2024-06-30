Advertisement
Baby breast milk bank to start feeding Northland’s most vulnerable infants

Northern Advocate
2 mins to read
The human milk bank will help vulnerable newborn babies get a better start in life by providing them with pasteurised breast milk. Photo / 123RF

Pasteurised breast milk will soon be available for Northland’s premature and sick babies thanks to a regional fundraising drive led by local Rotary and Lions clubs.

The human milk bank will be housed at Whangārei Hospital after the Rotary Whangārei South and City clubs, Whangārei Lions and community members raised $32,900 for a pasteuriser.

Rotary Whangārei South fundraised for a year for the project, selling art bequeathed by Kerikeri’s Valerie Hunton and hosting a quiz night.

President Jenni Moore said people were happy to donate for such a great cause.

“Through the publicity generated, Whangārei Lions got in touch to add their support of $5000, and Whangārei City Rotary Club also gave us $1000, which was amazing.

“Service clubs working together can achieve incredible things,” Moore said.

“In total, we have been able to donate $25,734.63 towards this fantastic initiative.”

The funds will help the hospital buy the equipment needed to safely establish the human milk bank.

Health New Zealand - Te Whatu Ora Te Tai Tokerau will support the running costs of the breast milk bank, and also develop a system to transport donated breast milk from Whangārei to other parts of Northland.

Director of midwifery Sue Bree said the team is incredibly grateful for the support.

“Breast milk is the optimal food for babies and is particularly important for premature and critically ill babies, who have higher, very specific nutritional and immunity needs.

“Parents may be unable to provide milk for their baby for a number of reasons, including maternal illness, prescription medications or low milk production, but the human milk bank will help in these situations,” Bree said.

The human milk bank will be set up at Whangārei Hospital thanks to the fundraising from the Rotary Whangārei South and City clubs, Whangārei Lions and community members.
The human milk bank will accept and pasteurise screened breast milk, donated from women who tend to produce more milk than their baby needs.

Unwell or premature babies in Whangārei Hospital’s Neonatal Unit will be among the first to benefit.

Of the 2159 babies born in Northland in 2023, 161 required neonatal care.

