Celebrated Northland artist Valerie Hunton. Photo / Supplied

Celebrated artist Valerie Hunton is helping those in need even after her death. Hunton died late last year but before doing so she held a large exhibition showcasing a collection of her artwork at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri. A second exhibition was held after her death - together the events raised $30,000 for the Cancer Society Northland, which supports 350 Northlanders at any one time. A unique collaboration between the Cancer Society and Rotary Club of Whangārei South means the proceeds will be split between the two. The money will help the Rotary Club continue to support community projects, such as a health expo, a syringe pump driver for Hospice and a potential new project - a pasteuriser for a Babies Milk Bank for Te Whatu Ora. People can marvel at and purchase Hunton’s work at a new month-long exhibition called ‘Pacific Life Cycles’ which opens at Reyburn House on July 18.

Vape retailers caught out

Two vape retailers in the Mid North were pinged selling products to underage customers. Ngā Tai Ora - Public Health Northland staff for Te Whatu Ora were disappointed by the results of the tobacco and vape Controlled Purchase Operation. Volunteers aged 14 and 16 attempted to purchase tobacco and vaping products from 19 Mid North retailers - 10 being vape stores and nine tobacco. Two sales of vaping products were made to an underage volunteer, which is illegal. Zane Jones, Smoke-free Enforcement Officer for Ngā Tai Ora - Public Health Northland said youth should be protected from vaping which is only for smokers who want to quit. Anyone who looks under the age of 25, must be asked for photo identification when purchasing either product. Any retailers requiring assistance with staff training and information can phone 09 430 4100.

FNDC confirms rates hike

Far North District councillors have agreed to increase the district’s total rates for 2023/24 by 6.78 per cent, which is lower than the 8.63 per cent increase initially proposed in the Annual Plan. The increase applies to the total amount of rates the council requires for operational expenditure and does not mean all ratepayers will see their rates rise by this amount. The increase was confirmed when councillors adopted the Annual Plan for 2023/24 during last Thursday’s meeting, which followed a marathon seven-hour council meeting on June 1 at which councillors debated how to fund the delivery of key infrastructure and services at a time of significant challenge for residents and the district. Far North Kahika Moko Tepania said councillors were very aware many residents were struggling to pay their bills due to high inflation and the cost-of-living crisis and said it was a ‘tough decision’ for council, who did not want to increase financial demands on residents but needed to consider the wider implications of council spending. Property owners can learn what rates will be applied to their properties for the 2023/24 financial year by checking the Rating Information Database at fndc.govt.nz

Prudent change to speed limits

Following 10 road fatalities and 23 serious injuries since 2021, new speed limits have come into force in the North Hokianga area which includes Ahipara, Broadwood, Kohukohu and Herekino. Changes are the result of a speed review by FNDC and Northland Transportation Alliance speed review, triggered by the Government’s Road to Zero National Strategy, and include lower speed limits around schools, marae and urupā. New limits were informed by 104 submissions from the community on proposed changes, along with technical assessments required under the Setting of Speed Limits Rule.

Turner Centre ownership change

Thursday’s FNDC meeting also confirmed decisions on two proposals included in the Annual Plan the council consulted the public on in March and April 2023. The council has adopted a proposal to take over ownership of the Turner Centre building at Kerikeri. This will see ownership of the building transferred to the council at zero-cost. The move will allow the charitable trust that operates the centre to focus on delivering arts programming.

Mid-winter market to warm Far North

The third annual instalment of Artisan Affair will see a diverse range of Far North makers gather to showcase and sell their wares in Kaitāia this weekend. Attendees can expect 36 stallholders offering gourmet food, wine, jewellery, woodwork, weaving, knitting, skincare and more. Friday, July 7, from 12pm to 6pm, and Saturday, July 8, from 9am to 4pm. Te Ahu Centre.



