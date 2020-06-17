

Same name, same party, and both from the same city, but the two David Seymours are sure there won't be any confusion in September's general election.

David Seymour is the Act Party candidate for Whangārei for the September 19 election.

But it's not Act Party leader David Seymour who is deciding to stand in his home electorate, but another David Seymour - a former real estate agent from the district.

Both David Seymours were in Whangārei this week to announce that David Seymour was standing in the seat.

Act leader David Seymour, who is originally from Whangārei too, said he had got to know the other David Seymour through his support of the End of Life Choice Bill that the first David Seymour introduced to Parliament in 2017.

The bill led to the Euthanasia Referendum that is being held at the same time as the election and the pair will be able to double down on promoting the historic vote.

David Seymour, the Whangārei candidate, had successful careers in insurance, building, and then real estate until he was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2017.

"I'm not the Act leader, but I am a strong advocate for End of Life Choice,'' he said.

"I've lived a full and active life, but I believe that when my time comes, I should have a choice about how I go. It's my life and my choice.

"The reason I'm standing for Act in Whangārei is to highlight the importance of providing compassion and choice for terminally ill New Zealanders.''

Since his diagnosis, he has mentored a variety of business people, organised an annual event for car enthusiasts, and remained involved in his community.

He said he was standing to give something back to the district where he was born and will be asking Whangārei voters to give their party vote to Act, rather than their electorate vote to him personally.

In the 2017 election Act got 198 party votes in Whangārei and if David Seymour party leader does not win the Epsom electorate, the party will need 5 per cent of the party vote nationally to get back into Parliament.

Act leader David Seymour said he was confident that he'd win Epsom again, even without National Party leader Todd Muller giving his endorsement for National supporters in the electorate to vote for him.

He said although there will be some confusion among voters as long as the voters in Epsom were not confused, it would not be an issue.