Whangaroa RSA president Captain (retired) Reverend Kevin Herewini (from left), Fiona Craig and Tony Kay with a copy of A Century of Stepping Up – Whangaroa RSA 1925-2025 hot off the press.

A book celebrating the hundredth anniversary of the Whangaroa RSA was launched at a special two-day Anzac Day commemoration event held in Kāeo on April 24-25.

Entitled A Century of Stepping Up – Whangaroa RSA 1925-2025, the book captures many of the stories and experiences of men and women from Whangaroa and the surrounding districts who served overseas during World War I and World War II, and those who kept things going at home.

The small community of Whangaroa lost 32 men to the war. Last month, Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro visited the Whangaroa RSA building in Kāeo to mark the centenary.

To honour the occasion, there were two days of events on Thursday and on Friday – Anzac Day.

Whangaroa author Fiona Craig completed the 18-month research and writing project, assisted by her partner, Tony Kay, who designed the book.