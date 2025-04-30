The NZ Blood Service will be in the Far North this month collecting much-needed donations of the lifesaving red liquid. The service will be at the Turner Centre, Kerikeri, on May 12 and 13; Te Ahu Centre, in Kaitāia on May 14 and 15 and Kaikohe Memorial Hall on May 16. For more details and to book an appointment go to https://www.nzblood.co.nz/

Lifesaving season over

Surf Life Saving New Zealand has wrapped up summer patrols, and rescue numbers are reportedly down across the country, which general manager Andy Kent is putting down to an increase in preventative actions. The Northern region saw the most hours worked across all the regions. A total of 266 people were rescued, 93 searches were conducted, 366 people were assisted and 23,457 preventative actions were taken from Labour weekend 2024 until April 28. The total hours worked for volunteers was 94,806. The patrolled beaches in Northland are Ahipara, Ruakākā, Whangārei Heads, Waipu and Mangawhai.

Motor industry meet

The Motor Industry Training Organisation is inviting Northland businesses to the MITO Northland Te Tai Tokerau Business Breakfast. The event takes place on May 7 at the Cricket Pavilion, Cobham Oval, Whangārei, from 8am to 9.30am. Industries represented include light and heavy automotive, collision repairs, commercial road transport and drilling, mining and quarrying. The Motor Industry Training Organisation team will also be on hand to discuss new training opportunities designed to support business growth and help future-proof the workforce. RSVP at mito.nz/RSVP.

MetalFest 4

Tickets are still available for Saturday’s Kaitāia MetalFest 4. Tonnes of heavy metal mayhem will be on display at MetalFest 4, which will be held at Collard Tavern, from 7pm on May 3. Acts include Skumlord, Captured Kings, Grym Rhymney, FNA, Fork and DJ Blank Flag. Tickets available online at eventfinda.