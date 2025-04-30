A second discount for Northpower customers is on the way. Photo / NZME

Northpower electricity consumers will soon receive their second instalment of a total of $15.8 million in pricing discounts. Consumers who have an active network connection as of May 1, 2025 will benefit from a discount calculated on their individual usage. The payment will be up to $155, including GST, on top of a first instalment of about $150 paid last November. The discount will show as a credit on customers’ May or June electricity bills.

Health warning issued

Health NZ has issued a health warning about contamination in Northland’s waterways after the heavy rain, especially in Whangārei Harbour, where partially treated sewage has overflowed over the past few days. To stay safe, people should avoid swimming in Whangārei Harbour and recreational water spots until at least midday Friday – including kayakers and sailors avoiding getting wet – and people should not collect kaimoana for 28 days after heavy rain, because of the increased risk of contamination.

Northland doctors to strike

Northland senior doctors with the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists will be taking part in a 24-hour, nationwide strike today. Events in Whangārei include strike activity on Maunu Rd from 11.30am to 1pm, with a march to Tarewa Park, followed by a rally there from noon. Members of the NZ Nurses Organisation will lend support during their breaks. Health NZ Te Whatu Ora said hospitals and emergency departments will stay open, but some non-urgent clinical appointments may be rescheduled.