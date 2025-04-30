Rogers said the club is celebrating with an event at Waimate showgrounds on May 17.

All past and present members and supporters are welcome.

“We have some well-known local riders who have competed nationally and abroad including Kate Hewlett, Chloe Phillips-Harris and Samantha Lissington - who is in the New Zealand team about to ride the Badminton Horse Trials.

“NZPCA president Lizzie Turnbull will be attending our event,” she said.

Throughout its long history the BOI Pony Club members have achieved huge success in competitions and events across the country.

Georgia Sheard, from BOI Pony Club, earned the most points at Cambridge North Island Showjumping Champs.

The first gymkhana was held in 1949 and many of the club’s original cups and trophies are still awarded today.

Key contributors to the early days included EM Henwood, MBE; Cliff McIntosh, QSM; Christeen Jones; Lyn Candy and Freddie Jarvis.

It has a long list of high-profile members who have represented Northland, and New Zealand, over the years - including showjumper Colin McIntosh.

It has also produced national eventing title winners in Samantha Felton and Fenella Carter.

As well, Kate Howlett rode Joselyn Bailey’s horse Internet at the famed Badminton Horse Trials in the UK and Lissington (nee Felton) is in the UK representing NZ on the eventing circuit.

But it’s not just the young riders who have achieved success, with Wendy Jacobs and Suzanne Mountain both being grooms at the Olympics and Andrea Harman, (nee Cannon) grooming for the NZ team.

Young BOI Pony Club members enjoying a past event, with the club about to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

The club has also had enormous success in mounted games, with members winning multiple national and international titles, with David (Dee) Cherrington among the best mounted games riders in the country.

As well, club members have gone on to coach international mounted games teams.

The 75th anniversary event is on Saturday, May 17, from 11am at Waimate North Showgrounds Hall.

Those keen to attend can go to https://forms.gle/4o2pvmpd9rx7hcdg7