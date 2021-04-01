Whangārei Pony Club eventing team cleans up at North Island Champs

The successful Whangārei Pony Club eventing team that was victorious in the North Island eventing champs last weekend, taking out the competition with a "clean sweep". Photos / Iris van Velson

The successful Whangārei Pony Club eventing team that was victorious in the North Island eventing champs last weekend, taking out the competition with a "clean sweep". Photos / Iris van Velson



SUP310321NADpony-anya.JPG

Anja Brown, on Valtimo, competing at the North Island eventing champs.

SUP310321NADpony-charlotte.JPG

Charlotte van der Zwan, on Astek Gymsee, competing in the dressage section of the North Island eventing champs.

SUP310321NADpony-nicole.JPG

Nicolle Collier and Kabo Cosmic jump a fence at the North Island eventing champs - better known as Timberlands.

The Whangārei Pony Club eventing team has returned victorious from Tokoroa last weekend for the North Island eventing championship - better known as Timberlands.

On the 40th anniversary of the event which started in 1982, 22 teams from Wellington to Northland took part.

The Whangārei team was made up of six riders: Charlotte van der Zwan - Astek Gymsee (Whakapara Pony Club), Rosa Wilkinson- Kabo Pongo (Maunu Pony Club), Clair Pirett- Tangiwai Silver Eclipse (Kamo Pony Club), Ella Tyler-Whiteman- Just as Amazing (Whakapara Pony Club), Nicolle Collier - Kabo Cosmic (Kamo Pony Club), Anja Brown- Valtimo (Kamo Pony Club).

The riders produced six consistent well scored dressage tests and all produced clear show jumping rounds on day one of the two-day event to lead going into the cross country phase.

Nicolle Collier and Kabo Cosmic jump a fence at the North Island eventing champs - better known as Timberlands.

Cross country day was completed foot perfect with all six riders going clear and under the optimum cross country time to remain all on their dressage scores from the day before, this meaning the best top four scores that counted didn't change finishing 35 points ahead of the second place team.

Whangārei Pony Club took away what is known as the clean sweep at Timberlands, with all six riders' scores all counting for the dressage teams award which they ended up winning.

The six riders also won the cross country trophy for getting all six riders home clear and within the time, this award ended up being a count back with the home team Timberlands and came back to whose team had the most riders closest to the optimum cross country time.

Charlotte van der Zwan, on Astek Gymsee, competing in the dressage section of the North Island eventing champs.

What was also impressive was that two reserve riders who rode as draft riders for Wellsford/Whangārei Combined team finished 2nd and Kaiya Browning - Mahuta Gold (Whakapara Pony Club) and Reecey Harvey - Velvet noir of Renton (Kamo Pony Club) both come home with a ribbon for all their hard work.

Team coach/manager Heather Deane knew the team had a good chance to come home victorious this year.

''These riders have all had consistent seasons leading up and have been working very hard on up skilling their dressage and jumping. It was fantastic to see it all come together on the weekend and for them to bring home some silverware is the icing on the cake,'' Deane said.

''I'm very proud of our eight Whangārei riders that participated and what they have all achieved. A job well done.''

Anja Brown, on Valtimo, competing at the North Island eventing champs.

This win adds to Whangārei Pony Club's other Timberlands wins in 2001, 2003 and last in 2007 as well as many top six placings since it began in 1982.