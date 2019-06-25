Kerikeri was treated to a line-up of young musical talent on Saturday when the Turner Centre hosted the annual Be Free Mid-winter Community Concert.

Be Free is a music and life skills mentoring programme which aims to nurture musical talent while steering youth away from drug and alcohol.

Kerikeri High School band The Steves placed third in the Smokefree Rockquest regional finals in Whangārei earlier this month. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Keyboard player Katharina Stoiber (16, Springbank School) and vocalists Tui Lenden (13, Whangaroa College) and Kirsten Clark (12, Springbank School) of Distinguish. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kerikeri 13-year-old Poppy Oakley performs her own song. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Stranger Paradise with Felix Danilo (guitar), Khalila Strevens (vocals) and Sarah Doherty (bass saxophone). The band placed second in the Smokefree Rockquest regional finals. Photo / Peter de Graaf