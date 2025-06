Police say a person was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after an alleged assault. Photo / NZME

One person has been airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after an alleged assault in Northland.

Police said they were called after reports of disorder near the Totara North Wharf, about 12km northwest of Kaeo, today.

About 12.20pm police found one person with critical injuries. Another person was taken into custody, police said.

Police are investigating.