Taipa fire destroys home, beloved cats; couple left with nothing

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

A house fire at Taipa claimed the lives of two Maine Coons, leaving their owners devastated.

A Far North couple was left with only the clothes on their back after a fire destroyed their home and killed their two pet cats.

Kevin Wheller had been in the shed on his Taipa property on June 16 when he decided to make a cup of tea.

