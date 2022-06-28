A large contingent of police - some armed - have responded to a callout on Wihongi St in Kaikohe. Photo / NZME

Shouts could be heard around a Kaikohe street as police ordered occupants of a house to leave.

Armed police descended on the far end of Wihongi St this morning where an officer was heard giving orders over a loud hailer directed at a property on the cul-de-sac.

Members of the Armed Offenders Squad and dog handlers were among the officers present.

A witness reported hearing police tell the occupants to make themselves known by coming to the front door.

"You will receive further instructions from there. You will not be harmed," they reportedly said.

Four AOS officers were seen entering the property while armed cops stood guard on the street.

Police closed Wihongi St, near De Merle St, to the public. A brief tussle broke out between officers and a woman in a van attempting to get past the roadblock.

She was threatened with arrest before opting to wait around the corner on De Merle St.

Neighbours stood at their gates, some filming the action on their phones, while a police drone hovered near the rear of the house at the centre of the callout.

A short while later police stopped using the drone.

The sounds of dogs barking loudly and sirens echoed around the area.

Members of the public were escorted by police to the opposite side of the street away from the house.

A large contingent of police poured onto the scene as events unfolded, parking their vehicles almost haphazardly on the street.

Armed officers were spotted earlier crouched behind their vehicles facing the property.

A police spokesperson confirmed officers were "making enquiries following reports of a firearm being sighted at an address on Wihongi Street".

"No further information is available at this stage," the spokesperson added.

The Advocate understands calm has since been restored to the street as police leave in their vehicles. The roadblock may be partially lifted.

A local source believed the callout wasn't gang related.