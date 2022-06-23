Police Commissioner Andrew Coster announced a nationwide police operation, dubbed Operation Cobalt, to further target gangs is expanding nationwide. Photo / NZME

Five guns were among the items - $3000 cash, drugs, and ammunition - seized by police in the Far North overnight.

The bust follows news a nationwide police operation targeting gang violence is set to expand beyond Auckland in the coming weeks.

Four properties and a vehicle between Kerikeri and Mangōnui were searched by police, who discovered the firearms, a prohibited MSSA style rifle magazine, ammunition, a large amount of cannabis, methamphetamine; drug paraphernalia, and $3000 cash.

Police arrested four people as a result, all of whom are expected to eventually appear in the Kaikohe District Court.

A 48-year-old man was charged with possession of methamphetamine and cannabis for supply. Police say he will have his current firearm license revoked.

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with possession of methamphetamine.

A 50-year-old man was charged with unlawfully possessing ammunition and a prohibited firearm magazine, as well as possession of methamphetamine.

The final person - a 45-year-old man - was charged with possession of equipment for manufacturing methamphetamine.

The bust comes as Police Commissioner Andrew Coster announced a national operation targeting gang violence will move beyond Auckland's borders.

Operation Cobalt is an "extension and broadening" of Operation Tauwhiro, Coster said, which focused on unlawfully held firearms and taking them from the hands of gangs.

The Herald reported police districts outside of Auckland will have to set up a unit focused on "suppressing, disrupting and enforcing" unlawful activity by gang members, coordinated nationwide by a senior detective.

The operation recently started in Auckland, targeting the Killer Beez and Tribesmen gangs whose armed stoush has played out on suburban streets in the city.

However, their feud has spilled over the border into Northland. Violent clashes between the two gangs - the Killer Beez previously a feeder for upcoming Tribesmen - have seen Kaikohe residents plagued by gun violence.

Shootings and beatings became so prominent the Kaikohe community placed a unique rāhui on the township that banned gang violence in the area.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell, Northland CIB, said the region's police force was taking every opportunity to target people involved in gang and firearm-related violence.

"[...] as well as other gang events that have taken place over long weekends in recent months," he added.

Part of the Northland police approach was to conduct search warrants and make arrests for "any identifiable offences".

"Our message to those involved is clear — the community expects a zero tolerance for any violence, gang and drug activities," Dalzell said.

"Police will continue to disrupt this harmful behaviour and it will not be tolerated."

Dalzell said police would deploy as many resources needed to protect communities and hold offenders to account.

There would be a highly visible police presence across Northland, he said.

"We are working hard to ensure we keep our community safe, and police will continue to actively target those involved in criminal activity."

Any information about organised crime, gang activity, or illegal possession of firearms is welcomed by police, Dalzell said.

"We rely on the eyes and ears of our community and whānau members who can help reduce the harm in our communities."

Information can be reported online at 105.police.govt.nz, or via phone on 105, anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

"If it is happening now, please call 111," Dalzell said.