The Kaikohe community recently took a stand against gang violence in their town which police say is an ongoing focus for them. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Kaikohe community recently took a stand against gang violence in their town which police say is an ongoing focus for them. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Three people have been charged following a police bust in Kaikohe which netted $10,000 in cash and six rounds of ammunition.

The finds were made during a police search warrant executed at a property in the town on Thursday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell, Northland CIB, said the search warrant was undertaken as part of an ongoing focus on gang activity in the Kaikohe and mid-North areas.

Two men, aged 30 and 32, as well as a 52-year-old woman, have been charged with unlawful possession of ammunition and are due to appear in the Kaikohe District Court.

"The investigation is ongoing and police cannot rule out further charges being laid," Dalzell said.

"Northland Police are working hard to ensure we keep our community safe, and we will continue to actively target those involved in criminal activity."

He said police welcomed any information from people concerned about organised crime or the illegal possession of firearms in their community.

People were able to make reports to police online at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105; or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.