Dirt bikes seized during search warrants loaded on to a tow truck in Whangārei. Photo / Supplied

Northland police have seized dirt bikes and ammunition as part of a crackdown on recent gang activity and dangerous behaviour.

Five warrants were executed at homes across Whangārei on Friday and 10 dirt bikes seized while a 52-year-old male has been charged with unlawful possession of ammunition after a search warrant was executed at a Kaikohe home on the same day.

Whāngarei area investigations manager Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Huys said a 22-year-old man with gang associations has been charged in relation to the sale and supply of cannabis and was due to appear in the Whangārei District Court at a later date.

The investigation was on-going and police could not rule out further charges being laid, he said.

Huys said the police were thankful for information that the community provided and encouraged people to continue reporting dangerous dirt bike-driving behaviour.

"This risky and illegal behaviour not only puts their own safety at risk but also the safety of other road users and pedestrians."

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell of Northland CIB said the 52-year-old man arrested in Kaikohe has appeared in court and would re-appear on June 23.

He said Northland police continued to hold offenders to account as part of an ongoing focus on gang activity in the Kaikohe and mid North areas.

Friday's arrest followed a series of arrests Northland police have made in relation to firearms and gang-related violence that has occurred in the Far North in recent months.

Graceson Jeremy Rameka was among those arrested during the police crackdown on gangs in the mid and Far North over recent days.

He was apprehended during a search warrant executed at a rural property in Kaikohe.

His arrest follows a firearms incident in which a man showed up at Bay of Islands Hospital in Kawakawa on June 6 with a gunshot wound.

The man was transferred to Whangārei Hospital and is recovering from his injuries.

Dalzell said police were working hard to ensure there is a safer community and would continue to actively target those involved in criminal activity.

"We want to reassure the community that police do take this offending seriously and we work hard to identify offenders and hold them to account.

"Police also continue to welcome information from anyone who has concerns about organised crime, gang activity or the illegal possession of firearms in their community."

People are encouraged to report online at 105, www.police.govt.nz, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

If it's happening now, ring call 111.