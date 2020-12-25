All happy at Whangārei Xmas lunch despite a tough year

Families get into the Christmas spirit during the annual lunch organised by the Whangārei Salvation Army. Photo / Imran Ali

The Salvation Army's annual Christmas Lunch in Whangārei provided the much-needed enthusiasm for struggling families after a tough year as 120 young and old turned up for a feed on an overcast day yesterday.

They congregated in the foyer of the charity's new double-storey building on Aubrey St just before noon and the lunch was preceded by a church service in the morning.

An army of dedicated volunteers, some helping out for the first time, were on hand to ensure everyone was well fed and that everyone got into the Christmas spirit.

Gaye Meiklejohn missed out the Christmas Lunch last year but arrived early yesterday

and couldn't thank the Salvation Army and the volunteers enough.

She lives by herself and was among other senior citizens who were transported to and from the lunch venue.

She also attended the church service.

"The Salvation Army is the highlight of Christmas. They are full of love. Nobody treats you like you are different," she said.

Meiklejohn said normally the only people who visited her was her caregiver so it was nice to come along for the Xmas lunch and meet and greet others from the community.

Captain Jenny Ratana-Koia of the Whangarei Salvation Army acknowledged the time, effort, and items donated by individuals and business houses that made the lunch possible.

Volunteers have also worked hard in the lead-up to the day, she said.

"A couple of families are unwell so we're going to take some food to them at their home. We've got recovery church tonight [Friday] and usually we give the leftovers for people to take away but this year we'll keep for the churchgoers, we'll have another meal this year."

Although donation for presents has dropped this year, she said the army staff and volunteers would try to cover the shortfall by including other stuff such as chocolates.

Volunteers are all smiles as they get ready to serve Christmas lunch at Whangārei Salvation Army. Photo / Imran Ali

One hundred and twenty presents were given at lunch yesterday while hundreds more hampers are given to families on Tuesdays.

Ratana-Koia said lunch attendees always appreciated there was somewhere for them to go along to on Christmas Day for a feast.

Many of them did not have others to spend Christmas Day with while some could not afford such a meal themselves.