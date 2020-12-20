Salvation Army's new Whangārei headquarters open for the business of caring

Community ministries team leader Trevor McLean, left, and audio visual team leader Ken Philpott inside the new building's chapel. Photo / Tania Whyte

For those who need the Salvation Army in Whangārei, they are assured of the best support and all under one roof.

A new, double-storey building that brings together the army's social, pastoral and addictions work, along with a 400-seat auditorium which is available for use by other community groups and for events opened last month.

The new building is situated next to the now bordered-up old Salvation Army centre on Aubrey St which will be bowled and have asbestos removed.

Construction of the new $13 million building started after a blessing by Ngāpuhi kaumatua early last year.

A significant growth in the army's work in the past five years prompted the construction of the new premises which also forms a regional hub for developing Salvation Army work across other parts of Northland.

Local firms were used in the project.

Griffiths and Associates were the project managers for the build, architecture was undertaken by HB Architecture, and Arco group was the main building contractor.

The new $13m building houses a number of Salvation Army's services in Whangārei. Photo / Tania Whyte

The new building also houses the food bank, financial mentoring, youth support, transitional housing, and the church.

A Christmas lunch will be held on December 25 in the new premises.

The Salvation Army has been caring for people and helping transform lives from Aubrey St since 1979.

Budgeting advice, advocacy and assistance with food, furniture and clothing is available from the Salvation Army's Community Ministries centre in Whangārei.