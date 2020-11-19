Website of the Year

Northern Advocate

Demand for food parcels in Northland soars as Christmas nears

4 minutes to read

Stocking up donated food for distribution during the festive season are the Salvation Army Whangārei's Ngaire Leefe (left), Peter Smith, and Peter Koia.Photo / Tania Whyte

By:

Imran Ali is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

Social service providers in Northland are bracing for a huge increase in demand for food parcels and gifts this festive season as more people join the unemployment queue.

Salvation Army is expecting a 20 per

