Concern as Northland's homeless crisis gets worse

Liz Cassidy-Nelson says homelessness in Northland is at a crisis point and unless more houses are built, the situation will only get worse. Photo / Tania Whyte

By: Imran Ali

Northland's homeless crisis is going from bad to worse, with the revelation that more than 700 people are on the waiting list to get into state social housing alone.

The number of people on the

