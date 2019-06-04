Wheelies, jumps and the wind in their hair are some of the many things Whakarewarewa School pupils say they love about bikes.

Whakarewarewa School was recently given seven bicycles by Bike Barn Rotorua as part of their Bike it Forward Campaign.

Bike it Forward, initiated by Bike Barn this year, encouraged people to give in their older bikes to Bike Barn, in any condition.

These were then fixed up to be given to children without a bike to encourage a healthy and active lifestyle as well as reduce the number of bikes and parts that end up in landfill.

Advertisement

Bike Barn Rotorua store manager William Ireland said it was always generous of people to donate their bikes no matter what the condition.

He said donating a bike to be fixed was better than taking it to the scrap yard and would benefit more people.

Isabelle Duthie, 5, is excited to get on one of Whakarewarewa School's newly donated bikes. Photo / Cira Olivier

Whakarewarewa School principal Hinei Taute said it was an equitable programme which allowed pupils to develop motor skills and discipline.

Taute said the school had a trial last year in Term 4 on Mondays and encouraged the kids to bring their bicycles to gauge interest. She was blown away by how much they loved biking.

From the large field to the smooth road track or the surrounding forest, the school had terrains for a mixture of skills.

Bikes International chief executive Craig Robertson said the Bike it Forward initiative was part of an ongoing campaign to support the health and wellness of children across New Zealand.

He encouraged the Rotorua community to donate any old or unused bikes to the Bike it Forward campaign to allow more kids to live a healthy style.

"We're delighted to be able to provide support for the children at Whakarewarewa School and welcome further donations from the Rotorua community."

Rotorua Lakes Council employed a Bikes in Schools facilitator who was contacted by Bike Barn to make the donation to Whakarewarewa School.

Bikes in Schools is a nationwide initiative set out to increase rates of children being able to experience riding a bike.