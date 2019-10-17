Rotorua health care services were kept busy with an increased number of people struck by seasonal illness this winter.

Winter illness-related visits to Rotorua Hospital's emergency department doubled this June compared with last year and people visited their GP at three times the national rate.

This June, 266 people visited the Rotorua Hospital emergency department with winter illness symptoms, including flu, measles and whooping cough, according to data released to Rotorua Daily Post under the Official Information Act.

