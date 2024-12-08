Point marshal Woodville Lion Mike James gathers up the 2023 ride in Stanley St, prior to entering the village where riders form a tail to the Santa parade.

Each year the coast to coast has gathered at Himatangi Beach for pre-event registration and instruction.





Woodville Lions Clive Boyden (left) and Ron Mabey (centre) discussing details of the 2012 ride with a long-standing supporter of the project whose cap is adorned with medallions from past rides.





Coast-to-Coast riders approaching the summit of Saddle Rd.

On arrival the ride will join with Woodville’s Christmas parade. Running in this, its 31st year, Woodville Lions’ iconic motorcycle ride project raises funds for our region’s Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter.

Over the ride’s lifetime, Woodville Lions have raised more than $350,000 for the chopper, making our club one of this “ICU ambulance in the sky” health service’s longest-serving supporters. It is also interesting to note riders have, over the years of past events, travelled a total of more than 1,750,000km, both on the ride itself and in journeying to attend it.

The Coast to Coast attracts a gnarly bunch of dedicated riders each year, enabling us to deliver significant levels of support for the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter community.

1993 saw the inaugural Coast to Coast Ride to Survive motorcycle run, now a nationally recognised event, which will celebrate its 31st year on December 14.

The event has also grown to become a significant driver of our region’s annual tourism contribution. As in prior years, riders will depart from Himatangi Beach, then travel through the Manawatū via Shannon to Woodville, where they will join the village Christmas parade.

Part of the line-up of bikes at the conclusion to the 2022 ride at the premises of the Ākitio Boating and Fishing club.

For the Coast to Coast, Woodville Lions Club has been privileged with the support of Suzuki NZ through agent Phil Turnbull and Courtesy Suzuki Palmerston North. Here president Neil Candy and event founder, Clive Boyden, are seen under the 2015 run’s billboard advertisement at the Palmerston North I-Site.





All participants will stop for free (for registrants) refreshments and lunch in Fountaine Square before journeying on to Ākitio, a total run of some 200km.

Woodville Lions has successfully staged this ride to raise funds for the Manawatū-Whanganui Rescue Helicopter since 1993.

Over time the chopper’s crews have funded improvements and additions of new equipment; resulting today in what is arguably one of the best specialist helicopter care and support services in the country.

Woodville Lions and Suzuki’s Coast to Coast, through its support to the rescue helicopter, is also seen by all participants as a valuable opportunity to meet up with fellow motorcycle enthusiasts and participate in an enjoyable day. .

The event also promotes safe riding for motorcyclists of all ages.

Horizons Regional Council road safety team will again be supporting the Coast to Coast event at Woodville, with an interactive quiz, display and resources that promote safe riding habits.

Debbie Webster, road safety co-ordinator, says, “this year we’ll have a quiz on-site where riders can test their knowledge of the road rules with every participant getting to take home a prize”.

A big part of the motorcycle safety messaging is encouraging riders to complete the Ride Forever training. Courses can be accessed through the Ride Forever website, but the road safety team is also keen to assist riders to get a group together to undertake one in their district.

Talk to the team on the day to make this happen.

It is fitting we also recognise our principal brand sponsor - Suzuki. Suzuki has been on board our project for the past 22 years, and we gratefully appreciate their support.

Suzuki New Zealand commented on the Coast to Coast: “Anyone who has ever looked to fundraise will tell you it’s hard work, and often there is a great deal of volunteer hours for very small rewards.

“The crew of Woodville Lions are masters in their field when it comes to supporting the community they live in; their passion for ensuring that essential services are maintained is a primary focus of the Coast to Coast event”.

Suzuki’s support for the Coast to Coast ride is the result of a long-term relationship with Woodville Lions and their passion for the day’s ride itself.

It’s a popular annual event and a must-do on the motorcycle calendar with riders enjoying rural scenery and the knowledge they are supporting a worthy cause.

Another key component of our Coast to Coast project are the charity raffles.These are only made possible through the continuing generosity of supporters, and club members.

The 2024 ride follows the format of those run prior and numbers are expected to be up compared to previous years.

Registrations for this year’s event open at the Himatangi Beach Community Centre at 9am on Saturday, December 14, with start time set for 10am.

Lunch and refreshments are supplied during the halfway stop at Woodville’s Fountaine Square. The final leg ends at Ākitio, where an awesome array of prizes and auctions will be at the Ākitio Boating Club’s rooms.

Proud of the history it continues to deliver, Woodville Lions Club is living the motto of “we serve”.