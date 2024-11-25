Tararua District news in brief: Eketāhuna Christmas, urban design, energy efficiency

The strategy is looking at planning improvements for the district’s town centres and residents are encouraged to come along and talk to council staff about what they want to see in their community.

The first session is in Woodville on November 26, from 3pm to 6pm at Woodville Sports Centre.

Energy efficiency

Power price hikes and new incentives from the Commerce Commission will encourage energy efficiency in the next five years, an expert says.

Power prices are likely to rise next year requiring more energy efficiency.

New regulations announced last week will allow lines companies to invest in non-traditional spending, such as energy efficiency.

Due to a need for greater investment, lines companies will put up their charges by an average of $10 per month next year.

Coupled with higher transmission charges and the cost of generation, that is likely to see power prices rising sharply.

“Consumers can blunt the impact of higher prices by reducing their energy consumption through energy efficiency,” the expert advises.

Tararua REAP Christmas

Tararua REAP is again holding its annual Christmas in the Park event for children aged up to 5 years.

Parents are invited to bring their children along with some picnic food and have fun with the Tararua play trailer and bouncy castle at Dannevirke Domain.

A coffee truck and ice cream will be on site.

The event will be on December 3, from 10am to 12pm.

RSVP to Tararua REAP, phone 06 374 6565.