Shooters on the range family members versus kids. Bottom left, Mike Haycock and Leo. Right, cousins Jack and Olivia Peterson.

After a busy 10 weeks the Dannevirke Junior Smallbore Rifle Club wound up the season with a family (mostly parent) versus child competition on the range.

Shooters up close Campbell Graham and Benjamin.

2024 Junior Winners: Junior Rested Rifle Champion – Nate Gore, Junior Rested Rifle 2nd – Leo Haycock / Mason Prenter, Junior Rested Rifle 3rd – Erin Chapman, Interclub Top Score – Kain Eagle.

An enthusiastic group of 21 shooters had been training and competing under the direction of Ruth and Rob McNair and their enthusiastic band of supporters every Tuesday night and results were good although some parents surprised their children by grabbing the bragging rights.

Dannevirke Smallbore Rifle Club 2024 Junior Winners