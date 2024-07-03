Bush senior rugby too good for Dannevirke

The local derby between second division Manawatū sides Dannevirke and Bush played at Dannevirke’s Rugby Park last month was a free-flowing affair with plenty of skills on display and 50 points scored.
Expected to be an even tussle with bragging rights on the line, Bush playing with the advantage of a moderate breeze, took the initiative early, camping inside Dannevirke’s 22 for the first 15 minutes and eventually outflanking the host team with a slick backline passing for a try in the corner which was converted.
Dannevirke’s forwards rallied to gain parity in possession for the next 10 minutes leading to a maul and try under the posts also converted, suggesting it would be a tight game.