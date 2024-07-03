Bush senior rugby too good for Dannevirke

This woke Bush into action and its very vigorous pack provided a steady stream of ball to its backs which spun wide again twice outflanking Dannevirke in both corners to take a 19-7 lead.

Bush kept up the pressure until the game ended.

Pressure was maintained and Dannevirke’s effort wilted, letting in two more tries to a lineout drive and a fortunate mid-field bounce.

With a healthy lead 31-7, Bush turned into the breeze after halftime but a much more highly motivated Dannevirke side attacked strongly and scored from a maul to edge closer.

Dannevirke managed a consolation maul try late in the game.

Both teams shook hands after the match.

The second half was a much more even affair but Dannevirke could not crack Bush’s resolute defence, Bush scoring a try off the front of the lineout late in the game to win the match 36-14.

Evidence of the passion played by both teams in the second half was the awarding of a yellow card to each team and a few tussles which ended in the game being called off a few minutes early.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photojournalist based in Dannevirke. For the past 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.