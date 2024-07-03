Advertisement
Bush senior rugby too good for Dannevirke

A well-timed pass by Bush’s centre Rico Bryant sends his winger in for the first try of the game.

The local derby between second division Manawatū sides Dannevirke and Bush played at Dannevirke’s Rugby Park last month was a free-flowing affair with plenty of skills on display and 50 points scored.

Expected to be an even tussle with bragging rights on the line, Bush playing with the advantage of a moderate breeze, took the initiative early, camping inside Dannevirke’s 22 for the first 15 minutes and eventually outflanking the host team with a slick backline passing for a try in the corner which was converted.

Dannevirke Sports Club’s Rhys Galloway No 8 bursts up field to set up Dannevirke’s first try.
Dannevirke’s forwards rallied to gain parity in possession for the next 10 minutes leading to a maul and try under the posts also converted, suggesting it would be a tight game.

Beautiful service from the scrum kept the Bush backline on attack even into the wind in the second half.
This woke Bush into action and its very vigorous pack provided a steady stream of ball to its backs which spun wide again twice outflanking Dannevirke in both corners to take a 19-7 lead.

Bush kept up the pressure until the game ended.
Pressure was maintained and Dannevirke’s effort wilted, letting in two more tries to a lineout drive and a fortunate mid-field bounce.

With a healthy lead 31-7, Bush turned into the breeze after halftime but a much more highly motivated Dannevirke side attacked strongly and scored from a maul to edge closer.

Dannevirke managed a consolation maul try late in the game.
Both teams shook hands after the match.
The second half was a much more even affair but Dannevirke could not crack Bush’s resolute defence, Bush scoring a try off the front of the lineout late in the game to win the match 36-14.

Evidence of the passion played by both teams in the second half was the awarding of a yellow card to each team and a few tussles which ended in the game being called off a few minutes early.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photojournalist based in Dannevirke. For the past 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.

