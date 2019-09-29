It could have been easy for the Hawke's Bay Magpies rugby team to blame their first loss of the season on the late withdrawal of captain Ash Dixon as well as the change of routine to accommodate the afternoon kick-off.

But Magpies head coach Mark Ozich wasn't offering any excuses following the eighth round Mitre 10 Cup Championship 51-24 loss to the Bay of Plenty Steamers at the Tauranga Domain on Saturday. He pointed out Dixon had been ill with a vomiting bug for two days before the match but was given until game day before a final decision was made and team doctor Ian Taylor made the call to pull him.

"The Steamers were more physical and had better intent in the first half. Everything they attempted came off. We have to take it on the chin, take the medicine and turn up to work on Monday with the aim of being better than that," Ozich said.

"When you are tracking well it's easy to gloss over things. You think you are a bit better and sometimes it takes a loss to bring everything back to reality. One team was more desperate today and within 20 minutes the game was over for us. We didn't bring the necessary physicality and intent.

"We have to go up to Pukekohe on Thursday night with the aim of getting the win against Counties-Manukau to keep our hopes of a home semifinal alive," Ozich said.

While Ozich agreed the bonus point his troops got for scoring four tries could prove beneficial another positive was the fact the stinger on a shoulder collected by centre Stacey Ili was the only injury concern. While the Magpies deserve praise for scoring four tries in the second half to secure the bonus point, the manner in which they leaked 31 unanswered points in the first half was disappointing.

The Magpies haven't beaten the Steamers away from Napier since 2011 and in addition to losing bragging rights after the Battle of the Bays fixture they also lost the MacRae-Shelford Cup.

"The wheels fell off in the first half. We were still on the bus," Magpies captain for the day, No 8 Gareth Evans, said afterwards.

"We showed some fight in the second half and I'm proud of that but we got taught a lesson in the first half. We got dominated at lineout time and around the breakdown," Evans added.

The Steamers opened the scoring with a try in the second minute to winger Joe Ravouvou. It followed good patience and quick hands from the hosts.

With the wind behind him first five-eighth Kaleb Trask converted from out wide.

Six minutes later Ravouvou had his second try after Steamers second five-eighth Chase Tiatia took advantage of some feeble Magpies defence. Trask again converted.

Another Tiatia burst and a combination of superb support play from the Steamers and soft Magpies defence saw Trask score in the 12th minute. While the Steamers attack was top shelf during the first quarter their physicality levels at the breakdown and defensive systems were also superior to the visitors'.

A kick ahead from Tiatia resulted in a try from Steamers openside flanker Mitch Karpik in the 34th minute and the hosts led 31-0 until Otago referee James Doleman blew the halftime whistle.

The Magpies missed 11 tackles during the first half, seven more than the Steamers. Steamers coach Clayton McMillan's decision to move Hurricanes outside back Tiatia into second five-eighth so he could be more involved in play was a masterstroke.

The Magpies opened their account with a try to second five-eighth Danny Toala in the 46th minute after clever build up from halfback Folau Fakatava and first five-eighth Lincoln McClutchie. However Tiatia responded with a classy individual try two minutes later to extinguish any hopes the Magpies may have had of a bonus point for finishing within seven points of the hosts.

A clever burst from Fakatava resulted in a try for Magpies blindside flanker Geoff Cridge in the 54th minute. McClutchie converted. Intelligent play from Toala saw substitute centre Ollie Sapsford score for the Magpies in the 59th minute.

There was some quality impact from the Magpies substitute loosies in the final quarter and one of them, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, scored their bonus point try in the 66th minute which McClutchie converted. Three minutes later a Trask penalty kick at goal had the Steamers ahead 39-24.

It was appropriate player-of-the-match Tiatia should complete his hattrick after a fortunate bounce of the ball in the 72nd minute. When the Magpies leaked a soft try to Steamers substitute prop Tevita Mafileo, which Trask converted, in the 79th minute it summed up the Magpies' day.

Along with Tiatia, Karpik was outstanding for the Steamers. Toala was the best of the Magpies and made the most of his few opportunities on attack.

Match highlights

Heartstopper: When Magpies halfback Folau Fakatava kicked the ball out on the full in a carried back situation in the 24th minute. Fortunately the Steamers, who were ahead 19-0 at that stage, didn't capitalise on their attacking lineout from the Magpies' 22.

Turning point: Steamers second five-eighth Chase Tiatia's bonus point try in the 30th minute which gave the hosts a 26-0 lead. It was always going to be tough for the Magpies from this point.

Player of the match: Steamers second five-eighth Chase Tiatia. Three tries, a couple of assists, sound defence ... a complete performance.

Scorers: Bay of Plenty 51 (Joe Ravouvou 2, Kaleb Trask, Chase Tiatia 3, Mitch Karpik, Tevita Mafileo tries; Trask 4 cons, pen), Hawke's Bay 24 (Danny Toala, Geoff Cridge, Ollie Sapsford, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u tries; Danny McClutchie 2 cons). HT: 31-0.