Napier City Rovers’ National League qualification hopes might be over – but they’re determined not to end 2025 on a downer.
The dream of reaching New Zealand Football’s top-tier National League for a fourth-successive year was extinguished last Saturday when rivals Western Suburbs topped Upper Hutt City Football to claiman unassailable lead over Napier City Rovers on the Central League points table.
Four teams from the Central League qualify for the National League; the Wellington Phoenix Reserves and the three other top-finishing teams.
In 2025, that will be the top three of champions Wellington Olympic, second-placed Miramar Rangers and third-placed Western Suburbs.
Napier City Rovers can’t get any higher than their current fourth place going into Saturday’s final-round clash against Wellington Olympic in the capital; with the Wellington Phoenix Reserves currently in fifth place.
“We’ll go down with the approach of zero pressure, try and finish the season strong and get a result away from home.
“It’s a good opportunity to test ourselves against the champions and see what we can come out with before we all get a break for the summer.”
The sides have clashed twice previously this season.
They posted a 1-1 draw at Bluewater Stadium in earlier Central League action.
Wellington Olympic then knocked Napier City Rovers out of the Chatham Cup with a 3-2 win in the fourth-round.
They were both results that Napier City Rovers can look back and rue, given some of the dominance they were able to exert in each match.
“Both those games I felt we had really good moments, really good spells in, and could have easily won them both,” Robertson said.
“The games [against them] have been tight.
“I think they’ll be expecting a tough game.”
The last time the two clashed in Wellington – in the final round of the 2024 National League – Napier City Rovers won 3-2; a result unlikely to be forgotten by Wellington Olympic players who played that day.
Napier City Rovers farewelled Bluewater Stadium for the season with an impressive 5-1 win over Petone FC.
Stephen Hoyle scored in his final match for the club before taking up the head coach role with the Newcastle Jets FC A-League Women’s team, while midfielder Adam Hewson scored a double in his best match of the season.