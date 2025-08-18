Jake Williams says he and his Napier City Rovers teammates won’t be found lacking in motivation in their final two 2025 Central League clashes.
The run home continues on Sunday as they host Petone FC at Bluewater Stadium, before next Saturday’s final round clash against league leaders Wellington Olympic inthe capital.
Realistically, the fourth placed side’s hopes of securing a top three finish and qualifying for the National League for a fourth successive season are slim.
They need to win both their final games, while the side five competition points ahead of them – Western Suburbs – has to lose their remaining two matches against league strugglers Upper Hutt City Football and Island Bay FC.
Williams – who joined the club mid-season after returning from studying and playing in America – said “personal pride” should ensure Napier City Rovers played the best they could regardless of their now-slim National League chances.
“When you step on the field every Saturday or Sunday, you just want to do the best you can for the region,” he said.
“With one more home game, we want to put on a real performance and a real display for not only ourselves, but also for the supporters.”
Williams arrived at Napier City Rovers in June after a four-year stint studying at playing football at the College of the Holy Cross, a highly regarded Massachusetts-based college.
A scholarship student, he later graduated from his studies with honours: a major in English and minor in Business, Ethics, and Society. In the sporting arena, he captained Holy Cross’ football team for two of the seasons he played for them.
He described his time in the US as being a “really good experience”, adding he was available to talk to young Kiwi footballers considering the US scholarship route.
The 24-year-old juggled whether to chase a potential professional football pathway, before ultimately returning to New Zealand and linking with the Bill Robertson-coached team.
“I hadn’t been back in New Zealand for quite some time and the New Zealand lifestyle is pretty hard to pass up,” Williams said.
Despite spending four years studying in the US, Williams was already no stranger to Bluewater Stadium when he signed with Napier City Rovers.
He had previously played there against his new club for both the Wellington Phoenix Reserves and Miramar Rangers.