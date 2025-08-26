Advertisement
Feast of summer cricket at McLean Park

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

The Central Stags in triumphant mood winning the Super Smash Twenty20 final last summer. Photo / Margot Butcher

Many of New Zealand’s greatest cricketers will be in Napier for the Central Districts 75th anniversary during the summer.

NZ Cricket has announced schedules comprising 17 days of cricket, including a day-night 50-over men’s international between the Black Caps and West Indies on November 19.

The 16 days of

