Feast of summer cricket at McLean Park

The Central Stags in triumphant mood winning the Super Smash Twenty20 final last summer. Photo / Margot Butcher

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The Central Stags in triumphant mood winning the Super Smash Twenty20 final last summer. Photo / Margot Butcher

Many of New Zealand’s greatest cricketers will be in Napier for the Central Districts 75th anniversary during the summer.

NZ Cricket has announced schedules comprising 17 days of cricket, including a day-night 50-over men’s international between the Black Caps and West Indies on November 19.

The 16 days of Central Districts matches include three men’s and women’s Twenty20 double-headers, with the men’s Stags being defending champions.

The third on January 24, will have what the Central Districts Cricket Association says will be scores of “CD alumni” as guests, in town for the Jubilee Long Luncheon the previous day.

The park will also get four daytime Stags matches: a Ford Trophy limited-overs match and three four-day Plunket Shield matches.