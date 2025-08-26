Feast of summer cricket at McLean Park

A similar-sized programme was staged at the Park last year, including games either side of a Super Rugby match.
Central Districts is one of the six major associations of NZ cricket, incorporating minor associations Hawke’s Bay, Horowhenua-Kapiti, Manawatu, Taranaki, Wairarapa, Whanganui, Marlborough and Nelson.
As well as CD’s own jubilee, the season also marks the 100th season of the Plunket Shield.
The one-day competition now known as the Ford Trophy began in 1971-1972, while the Twenty20, now known as Dream11 Super Smash, started 20 years ago, with Central’s first match played at McLean Park on January 22, 2006.
As Super Smash champions, the Stags represented NZ in the Global Super League in Guyana.
Schedule for major cricket matches this summer at McLean Park, Napier:
International:
November 19 (Wed): One-Day International limited overs - Black Caps v West Indies, 2pm.
Domestic (Central Districts):
Dream11 Super Smash (men and women’s double-headers):
January 13 (Tues): Hinds v Northern Brave, 2.10pm; Stags v Northern Brave, 6.20pm.
January 16 (Fri): Hinds v Auckland Hearts, 2.10pm; Stags v Auckland Aces, 6.20pm.
January 24 (Sat): Hinds v Otago Sparks, 2.10pm; Stags v Otago Volts, 6.20pm.
Ford Trophy (men’s one-day limited overs):
February 7 (Sat): Stags v Auckland Aces, 10.30am.
Plunket Shield (men’s four-days):
December 5-8 (Fri-Mon): Stags v Canterbury, 10.30am.
February 28-March 3 (Sat-Tues): Stags v Wellington Firebirds, 10.30am.
March 9-12 (Mon-Thurs): Stags v Northern Districts, 10.30am.
