Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Cricket: A Hawke’s Bay loyal’s big international moment

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Angus Schaw at the Global Super League in Guyana, where he was Central Districts' top wicket-taker and third-best in the six-team tournament. Photo / GSLT20 | Getty Images

Angus Schaw at the Global Super League in Guyana, where he was Central Districts' top wicket-taker and third-best in the six-team tournament. Photo / GSLT20 | Getty Images

Late-blooming cricket professional and Hawke’s Bay all-rounder Angus Schaw has met his first big international challenge by starring in a tournament in the West Indies.

The 31-year-old is still in his first year as a contracted player with Central Districts Stags, but was the third-ranked wicket-taker in last week’s six-team

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save