The biggest highlight for Schaw was his dismissal of Guyanese star and IPL Rajasthan Royals player Shimron Hetmyer against the home team and eventual winners Guyana Amazon Warriors.

“I’d like to say I set him up,” Schaw said after arriving home in Central Hawke’s Bay on Tuesday.

“But he skied one and got caught (by Hawke’s Bay player Will Clark) on the boundary.”

Hetmyer was out for 12, as Guyana scored 158-6 and then dismissed CD for 92 in just 14.2 overs, but Schaw was able to still smile.

“A week later I was watching him (on TV) hit Australia all around the park,” he said, referencing left-hander Hetmyer’s 38 off 19 balls for West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica.

In that innings, Hetmyer became just the 13th player to score 1000 runs in T20 internationals.

Schaw said other teams in the tournament flew in and out between other professional commitments, but the Stags trained together and arrived and left almost entirely as one team.

“It probably helped us,” he said. “We were together. We wanted to win.”

Four years ago Schaw broke the record for the most matches for Hawke’s Bay and has now passed 100.

Despite his century of games for Hawke’s Bay across three formats, it took a 114-runs innings on his Plunket Shield debutto elevate him into contracted player reckoning.

Looking forward to a break in Tikokino, and helping father Colin in their stock-buying business, Schaw said; “I’m sort of taking each day as it comes along.

“This time last year I didn’t have a contract, and didn’t think I was going to get one.”

