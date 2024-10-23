20 Years of Colliers Hawke’s Bay

Over the past two decades, Colliers has been instrumental in introducing groundbreaking businesses, products, and services to the region. Their commitment to shaping the commercial landscape of Hawke’s Bay has enabled new industries to flourish and bring a fresh wave of economic activity to the area.

One of the landmark projects Colliers facilitated was the sale of the former Farmers building in Hastings in 2018. This building, once an iconic retail space, was transformed into the Kiwibank Contact Centre and business hub, creating 130 jobs and injecting new life into the local economy. This $7 million deal represented a significant boost to the community, fostering both employment and business opportunities. The development showcases how Colliers has played a critical role in revitalising existing properties and bringing innovative concepts to Hawke’s Bay.

Another major project was The Crossing, a $4.3 million retail hub situated on Taradale Road. Completed in 2015, this development introduced a new style of retail space to the region, accommodating multiple businesses and offering a diverse shopping experience to locals.

It quickly became a popular destination for shoppers and businesses alike, further positioning Hawke’s Bay as a growing commercial hub. Colliers’ involvement in the sale and (did we sell this? SP) lease of this property highlights their ability to attract high-value investments and create spaces that support local economic growth.

In addition to these urban developments, Colliers has also been pivotal in bringing innovative industrial projects to Hawke’s Bay. By facilitating this transaction, Colliers helped introduce a cutting-edge business concept, further diversifying the types of industries that contribute to the local economy.

“Our role in projects like these highlight the diversity of what we do at Colliers. Whether it’s retail, commercial, or industrial, we’re always looking to bring something new and beneficial to Hawke’s Bay. It’s about creating opportunities that will drive the region forward for years to come,” says Blair.

Through these projects, Colliers Hawke’s Bay continues to demonstrate its expertise in bringing new business concepts, products, and services to the region, constantly shaping its commercial landscape. The team’s ability to match investors with high-potential properties has helped transform Hawke’s Bay into a dynamic hub for both local and national businesses.

As Colliers looks to the future, their focus remains on introducing even more pioneering projects that will continue to push boundaries and support the long-term economic prosperity of the region.

HIGHLIGHT QUOTE:

“The Kiwibank project was a real game-changer for Hastings. It wasn’t just about filling an empty building—it was about creating meaningful jobs and transforming that part of the city. It’s projects like this that really showcase what we can achieve in Hawke’s Bay.”

The Crossing really showed the potential of the region for modern retail hubs. We knew the demand was there, and once we had the right space, it took off. It’s now a thriving centre for businesses, and it continues to add value to the local community.