Ballance Farm Environment Awards open for entries

Regional Supreme Winners for 2024, James and Debbie Stewart (pictured) and Dave and Jan Stewart of Stewart Dairylands, are encouraging other farmers and growers to enter the awards.

The Ballance Farm Environment Awards 2025 are open for entries and farmers and growers around the region are invited to get involved.

“Being part of the awards programme is an excellent way to gain constructive feedback on your business,” says New Zealand Farm Environment Trust general manager Sarah Harris.

Facilitated by the trust, the awards recognise and celebrate excellence and innovation in sustainable farming and growing within the primary sector.

Sarah says the awards also help farmers and growers “identify your strengths, and learn from others who are passionate about the food and fibre sector”.

James, Debbie, Dave and Jan Stewart of Stewart Dairylands in Bunnythorpe were named this year’s Horizons Regional Supreme Winners, and encourage anyone who is considering entering the awards to take up the opportunity.

“Don’t hold back, just do it; it’s been really beneficial for us, we’ve really done a deep dive into our business and learned so much more than we thought we would,” says James.

“We’d definitely recommend it, it’s a great experience and an opportunity to look into the business and for the whole family to focus on ‘are we doing the right things and how can we be doing things better’,” adds Debbie.

The BFEA programme offers a platform for farmers and growers to showcase, benchmark, and enhance the sustainability of their operation through the judging process, whereby rural peers and agribusiness professionals provide valuable feedback, commendations, and recommendations.

Judges take a comprehensive approach, evaluating the entire farm system including water and soil management, climate stewardship, biodiversity, waste management, team and community wellbeing, business health, biosecurity and animal care.

The awards also feature a Catchment Group Showcase, which recognises the efforts of a rural community working together to improve water quality, promote good on-farm practices and sustainable land management, and encourage positive environmental and farmer wellbeing outcomes. The initiative is designed to celebrate the efforts of catchment groups and serves to inspire other communities with examples of good practice.

The BFEA programme is supported by a range of leading agribusinesses and regional councils throughout the country, many of whom sponsor award categories and provide valuable professional advice and feedback to entrants through the judging process.

Entries are open until October, with initial farm visits taking place before the end of the year. The Horizons BFEA event will be held on March 13, 2025, providing a valuable opportunity to connect as an industry, share stories and celebrate the outstanding achievements within the primary sector.

The Horizons Regional Supreme Winner (RSW) will join the RSWs from each of the other 10n regions across the country to be considered for the Gordon Stephenson Trophy at the trust’s National Showcase at Tākina in Wellington on June 18, 2025. The winners of this prestigious trophy will become the National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing for 2025.

Entries can be made online at nzfeawards.org.nz.

