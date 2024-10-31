20 Years of Colliers Hawke’s Bay

A New Lease on Life – Transforming Hawke’s Bay’s Landmarks

Since its establishment in Hawkes Bay Colliers has played key roles in the sale of properties for redevelopment, allowing developers to reincarnate older and underutilised buildings. Their ability to visualise and understand the needs of developers and tenants alike has not only preserved pieces of the region’s history but has also revitalised communities, breathing new life into Hawke’s Bay’s commercial landscape.

One of the earlier examples of Colliers’ involvement was the sale of Cosmopolitan House, Marine Parade, Napier, in 2012. This sale enabled the redevelopment of the building into modern A-Grade office space, in addition Colliers successfully secured leases across multiple floors, which now house blue chip tenants such and PWC, ASB Bank, and The property Group. At that time Napier was in great need of quality office accommodation and the desire for high quality was evident with the building predominantly being leased up prior to construction being completed. This sale and redevelopment project marked a significant shift in the commercial real estate landscape of the region, becoming the largest A Grade office building in Napier at the time attracting new business tenants and setting a precedent for modern office spaces in Napier.

Another standout transaction was the sale of the old Hawke’s Bay Today building in Queen Street, Hastings. The building, which was in a state of disrepair, and had been sitting vacant for over 6 years. In 2018 Colliers sold the property to Hansen Property Group Limited. The property was reborn as The Tribune after redevelopment, with Hansen’s vision to restore part of the heritage-listed building while modernising the rest to create a vibrant multi-use complex. Colliers were appointed as exclusive agents to market this project for lease, the quality of tenants secured has played a crucial role in the revitalisation of Hastings’ eastern CBD, offering retail, office, and hospitality spaces that attract both locals and visitors. The strong mix of tenants such as Willis Legal, Glen Cook Technologies and a mix of hospitality including the legendary Brave Brewing has played a massive part in this project. Between Hansen Property Group and Colliers being selective with the right tenant mix has been evident in the success of The Tribune, and business precinct Hastings now has.

In 2021, Colliers facilitated the sale of the old Hastings Health Centre, situated at 101 Queen Street, Hastings. The building, which had served the community for decades. This was redeveloped into a commercial space housing Westpac, Ask Your Team, Hawke’s Bay Regional council, Hawkes Bay Chamber of Commerce and New Zealand Trade and Enterprise. The heritage building underwent an extensive renovation, Seismic upgrade, and demolition all internal fitout, presenting the building as new quality A Grade office Space, which Hastings had been starved of for some time. The new Westpac branch opened its doors in April 2022, which was the first of their new style of Westpac branch to New Zealand. Colliers input to this redevelopment was significant given they didn’t just sell the property but leased all tenancies of the 2730 sq m Building. Blair says ‘This is what separates Colliers from our competition. It’s one thing to sell vacant neglected properties , that’s one step, but to be able to provide quality tenants and help explain the vision and where the end final product will end up is another. We have been involved in dozens of these types of projects which we see as our bread and butter’.

More recently, in 2023, Colliers brokered the sale of 180 Dalton Street in Napier, Hawkes Bays largest office building, and one of the most prominent office buildings in the region. The building was sold to local development firm Wallace Developments, who are well into the process of rejuvenating the space to accommodate quality office tenants. This was this first time the building had been sold in decades, and the largest office transaction by size to sell in the region in over 20 years. This high-profile property was built by the Crown for the Ministry of Works and other government agencies, most recently housing Ministry of Social Development. As the demand for high-quality office spaces in the region grows, this sale and redevelopment represents a new chapter for the building, ensuring it remains a key part of Napier’s commercial business district for years to come. Wallace Developments are approximately 60% through the redevelopment programme and have secured tenants for over 70% of the circa 8000 sq m building already.

Through these strategic transactions and leasing services, Colliers Hawke’s Bay continues to play a key role in enabling the revitalisation of the region’s commercial landscape. While they may not be the ones redeveloping these properties, their expertise in facilitating these sales and securing tenants is essential to breathing new life into Hawke’s Bay’s iconic buildings.