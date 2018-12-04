Today's column is dedicated to all of those December babies, in fact let's include January as well, that have their birthday forgotten due to the jolly fat man in the big red suit!

I'm a December baby and so is my son. In fact my son was born just four days before my birthday and was due on my birthday.

For the first time in his life, in utero, he actually listened to my begging about not being in labour on my birthday and he arrived early.

Read more: Gifts and goodies rolling in for Christmas Cheer Appeal

The Hits: Pick a side and get on board for the Christmas ride

The Hits: Splashing out on swimwear for trip to Splash Planet

Advertisement

Of course before I knew we were pregnant I had these grandiose plans of having my 40th somewhere amazing like New York.

They were just dreams of course, I hadn't won Lotto, but I thought at the very least I would be opening bottles of champagne like Madame Clicquot herself for breakfast lunch and dinner that day!

Ahhemmm…..cue the real life scenario……me just home from hospital the day before, having had not a wink of sleep for three days, crying at the drop of a hat, unable to move off the couch with a little creature constantly attached to me. Not quite the glamorous 40th I had planned.

But here's the thing, none of my birthdays have gone according to plan due to Christmas being a week or so later.

I've always had the joint presents, I've always had school breaking up the day before so never got the glory of having a birthday on a school day, and now in adulthood everyone either has a work do on, or has been celebrating the festive season so much they're just too knackered to catch up.

I'm going to start sending out "save the date" invitations for birthday drinks in March in the hope someone can actually make it in December.

So I promised myself I was never going to do that with my son Mac. He would have a very special December birthday with no mention of Christmas until after the event.

Well that went out the window years ago and 2018 has been no different. The tree is already up, the advent calendar choccies are being eaten, and when I ask him what he would like for his birthday he can't think of anything. \

However, he has a list as long as his arm for Father Christmas! The jolly fat man in the big red suit wins again! – Megan.

Don't miss Adam Green and Megan Banks on The Hits Hawke's Bay from 6am to 9am, Monday to Friday