Geoff Sewell performs with the Havelock North High School Alumni Choir at the school's 50th Jubilee Concert. Photo / Jennifer Bake

Havelock North High School hit all the right notes to celebrate its golden jubilee.

Opened in 1975, the school has had many well-known alumni in its 50 years of schooling, including motorsport legend Greg Murphy, renowned artist Freeman White and multi-platinum opera singer Geoff Sewell, who headlined Saturday’s 50th Jubilee Concert.

Visitors explore Havelock North High School's history at the open day to celebrate school's 50th jubilee. Photo / Jennifer Bake

He was joined by the school’s alumni choir for a rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone in honour of his “incredible first music teacher and friend” Roger Stevenson, the school’s founding head of music who died last year.

Head boy in 1989, Sewell said being back at the school was special.