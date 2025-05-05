Advertisement
Havelock North High’s 50th anniversary celebrations headlined by opera singer Geoff Sewell

Hawkes Bay Today
Geoff Sewell performs with the Havelock North High School Alumni Choir at the school's 50th Jubilee Concert. Photo / Jennifer Bake

Havelock North High School hit all the right notes to celebrate its golden jubilee.

Opened in 1975, the school has had many well-known alumni in its 50 years of schooling, including motorsport legend Greg Murphy, renowned artist Freeman White and multi-platinum opera singer Geoff Sewell, who headlined Saturday’s 50th Jubilee Concert.

Visitors explore Havelock North High School's history at the open day to celebrate school's 50th jubilee. Photo / Jennifer Bake
He was joined by the school’s alumni choir for a rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone in honour of his “incredible first music teacher and friend” Roger Stevenson, the school’s founding head of music who died last year.

Head boy in 1989, Sewell said being back at the school was special.

“The school has given me so much and set me on an incredible path of adventure.”

Geoff Sewell performs at Havelock North High School's 50th Jubilee Concert. Photo / Jennifer Bake
Before the show, a special ceremony was held to officially open the newly renovated school auditorium where Sewell joined kaumātua “Papa” Jerry Hapuku to cut the ribbon.

Principal Joel Wilton said the concert was a fantastic way to celebrate the school’s legacy of excellence.

“Sitting in the new auditorium, listening to world-class performances was such a fitting way to honour our past and look ahead to what the next 50 years might bring.”

