The gifts, goodies and cash is starting to start rolling in for the annual Christmas Cheer Appeal.

The appeal, which has been running for more than 30 years, has been bringing smiles to those less fortunate in the community at this festive time of year through special gift parcels.

It is all about the community caring for the community, and more than 1000 parcels will be put together by devoted volunteers and distributed to families and individuals across Napier and Hastings.

The good folk from Village Friends at Havelock North dropped off a couple of boxes of toys, food items and general gifts while a very generous and thoughtful lady by the name of Viv Brown arrived at the Hastings office of Hawke's Bay Today with several bags of goodies for children along with 40 beautifully handmade shopping bags.

Great stuff for the parcels.

A major ingredient of the appeal is of course the cash donations as money raised is used to help purchase the huge amount of food items needed for the parcels.

And businesses and individuals have got things rolling.

Three annual supporters of the appeal have again got in behind it, with Pan Pac and Efficient Moving and Storage dropping off $250 and Diack Bros $50.

Jake Brookie of Napier also dropped off $50.

Great stuff.

The Christmas shopping public in Napier this Friday will have to opportunity to give the appeal a bit of a boost as Napier City Council staff will be out and about in the CBD doing their annual street collections between 10am and 2pm.

The appeal will run through until December 19.

DONATIONS

Pan Pac Forest Products Ltd $250

Efficient Moving and Storage $250

Diack Bros $50

Jake Brookie $50

Total $600

DROP-OFF POINTS

Napier: Hawke's Bay Today and The Hits at NZME House, Dickens St; Toyworld; Paper Plus

Taradale; Alexander Construction; Mitre 10.

Hastings: Hawke's Bay Today; Hastings Public Library; Havelock North Public Library;

Flaxmere Public Library.