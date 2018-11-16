Krystie Miller is the brains behind rookie foodie hub - the Te Awanga Organic Farmers' Market. She chats to Mark Story.

What was the spark for your new market?

I love farmers markets, I love buying organic and I am passionate about health, so bringing the three together was a real dream of mine. Te Awanga currently does not have any farmers markets, so I thought how lovely it would be to bring a natural, organic market to a beautiful beachside community.

Is it exclusively organic?

About 95 per cent of the market is organic. Some stalls have not purchased the "organic" certification, however work with the organic methods and principals. The 5 per cent is conscious of their ingredients and little processing is involved. Every stall within the market is focused on producing the best, nutrient-dense foods for optimal health and wellbeing.

Do you think organic food is better because it's organic - or because its producers are passionate about what they do?

I agree with both of the above statements. We are what our animals and plants eat. If they are consuming foods laden with chemicals, then we will be ingesting these. If the soil has been cleared of all nutrients from harsh sprays, then we will be getting little to no nourishment from the foods we eat. Organic producers also generally have a passion for health. They want to produce the most nutrient dense foods possible. Organic farming works with Mother Nature, not against her.

What separates the pending Te Awanga market from other markets in the Bay - and why did you decide to run it midweek?

Te Awanga Market's focus is local nutrient-dense foods, sustainability and community involvement.

I love that you can head to any stall and know that the produce/ingredients is to the highest and freshest quality. You can rest assured the producers have taken pride in nurturing the soil, sowing the seeds, harvesting crops and raising animals with both compassion and respect. There will be no plastic, only compostable/recyclable materials (so please bring your own basket).

We will have a trading table where locals can bring excess home grown spray free produce to swap. We hope this will become a local hang out spot over the summer for Hawke's Bay people, where they can meet friends/family and listen to live local musicians while enjoying a delicious picnic dinner by the beach.

Over the months of January and February, we will also be offering a yoga session, food demonstrations, workshops, etc. My goal is to make this a real health hub. Somewhere you can come and learn more about where your food has come from, why it is so good and support the local businesses. We are also kid friendly and have an enclosed playground next door as an added bonus.

We have great farmers markets every weekend, however, if you wish to eat fresh, you need to shop more often. It is common to run out of food during the week. This Wednesday market is perfect for restocking until the weekend. Instead of having to stop at a butcher then a vegetable shop, etc, or even a supermarket, this market will provide you with everything you need to continue eating healthy throughout the week. Foods grown locally, sustainably, and picked fresh offer their peak nutrition, flavour and texture to the consumer.

What's your favourite artisan food produced in this region?

Oh this is a hard question. I love food and every stall I have picked to be in this market, offers something different and yummy. That said I am a sucker for good quality dark chocolate - and yes we have this at the market.