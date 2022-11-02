Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Wyn Drabble: Fact can be stranger than fiction

Hawkes Bay Today
By Wyn Drabble
4 mins to read
Wyn Drabble was watching the last over of India-Pakistan game in the T20 World Cup when at a tense and exciting moment the screen went grey. Photo / Photosport

Wyn Drabble was watching the last over of India-Pakistan game in the T20 World Cup when at a tense and exciting moment the screen went grey. Photo / Photosport

This week, I present further evidence that fact can be stranger than fiction.

What you will read actually happened and, without needing to resort to the usual satirist's tools of irony, exaggeration and a stiff

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today