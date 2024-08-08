The flag features 11 battle honours earned during WWI by the Wellington East Coast squadron.

The guidon came to Hastings in 1935, when it was consecrated and presented to the Wellington and East Coast regiment by the bishop of Waiapu and Major General Andrew Russell.

It was first placed at St Matthew’s Church for safekeeping and was entrusted to the council in 1959, and placed in the council chambers as an acknowledgment of the bond between the regiment and the community represented by the council.

The guidon was paraded and blessed.

Hastings District Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the guidon was a significant taonga of the district and city.

“This is a little different to other flags of its type as its colours differ from the usual crimson and gold — being stripes of black and white silk damask, signifying the Hawke’s Bay region.”

“We are grateful to the NZ Army and Linton army camp for taking it in over the past few months and also to the Carmelite Nuns at Christ The King Monastery in Christchurch, one of whom has undertaken conservation work that will help preserve this taonga for the future.”

War veterans, NZ Army and RSA representatives attended the formal handover of the guidon back to the council, where it was blessed and returned to its encasement in the council chambers.

A poignant ceremony was held by the 7 WnHB Regimental Association at the Napier War Memorial on Thursday and focused on remembering the Battle of Chunuk Bair with the dedication of a memorial plaque, which was to be placed near the eternal flame.



