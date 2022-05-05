Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Winter events for Hawke's Bay tourism

3 minutes to read
Crowds attend a Winter F.A.W.C! event in 2019. Photo / NZME

Crowds attend a Winter F.A.W.C! event in 2019. Photo / NZME

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

A handful of marquee events planned for Hawke's Bay's winter calendar will capitalise on an uptick in overseas visitors and relaxed Covid restrictions.

However, a tourism leader says local businesses should expect "a trickle" rather

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.