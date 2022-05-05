Crowds attend a Winter F.A.W.C! event in 2019. Photo / NZME

A handful of marquee events planned for Hawke's Bay's winter calendar will capitalise on an uptick in overseas visitors and relaxed Covid restrictions.

However, a tourism leader says local businesses should expect "a trickle" rather than "a flood" of overseas visitors during winter as international tourism slowly recovers.

Big events being staged across Hawke's Bay include a full programme for the Winter Food and Wine Classic (F.A.W.C!) in June, the inaugural Matariki public holiday which will feature a week of festivities in June, and the Winter Deco Weekend in July.

The Hawke's Bay Magpies will also have their first Ranfurly Shield defences of the year in June and July, and Hastings Racecourse will host to two big meets during the same months.

It comes as New Zealand reopened to Australian travellers last month and to travellers from a long list of other countries this week, including the US and UK, in a move which has been praised by tourism and hospitality businesses.

The country also moved from red to orange on the Covid traffic light system last month, meaning there are no longer any caps for the number of people who can attend events or enter hospitality venues.

People enjoying the Winter Deco Weekend last year. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay Tourism CEO Hamish Saxton said they were looking forward to putting on a fantastic Winter F.A.W.C! event in June, after the latest summer edition had a number of events cancelled due to Covid.

"After a difficult two years, there's no better time for a celebration and we can't wait to see foodies from all over New Zealand experiencing Hawke's Bay's incredible chefs, restaurateurs, venues, producers, artisans and event specialists," he said.

"We are thrilled to see a foodie film festival and a fantastic workshop series included within Winter F.A.W.C!, showcasing how food and beverage industries permeate throughout so much of Hawke's Bay's visitor economy."

He said Tourism Hawke's Bay was anticipating the number of overseas visitors to increase later in the year.

"While the school holidays saw a significant uptick in visitors including the first visiting friends and family from Australia, the return of international manuhiri will be as a trickle, not flood," Saxton said.

"We anticipate it will be spring before we start to see international visitor numbers return with any real significance."

Napier Labour MP and Tourism Minister Stuart Nash said reopening borders to travellers from 60 visa-waiver countries this week was a big step for tourism.

"The industry knows there is a rebuild ahead. International travel will be very competitive and airlines will take time to build up their schedules and routes," he said.

"However, [this is a week] to celebrate, and is a big moment in our reconnection with the world."

Some of the key events this winter in Hawke's Bay:

Winter Food and Wine Classic (F.A.W.C!): June 3 to 26

Queen's Birthday Races at Hastings Racecourse: June 6

Inaugural Matariki public holiday: June 24 (events staged all week)

Magpies' first Ranfurly Shield defence of 2022: June 29

Winter Deco Weekend: July 15 to 17