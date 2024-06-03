Model train weekend in Hawke’s Bay: It was a real toot

Taradale brother and sister Ruby, 5, and Max McManus, 7, marvel at one of the model train layouts in the exhibition in Hastings at the weekend. Photo / Connull Lang

The first of two big events for model enthusiasts in Hawke’s Bay in June was a spellbinding success for those with a yearning for rail at the weekend.

The event was the Hastings Model Railway Club’s third annual exhibition at the Hawke’s Bay Racing’s Cheval Room in Hastings on Saturday and Sunday.

It featured more than 20 model train layouts, and enthusiasts came from at least as far as Wellington and Waikato.

A wider range of models will be on display at the Model Expo at Napier Boys’ High School on June 29-30, with some focus on the miniatures of other forms of travel, such as boating and trucking, with displays from Hawke’s Bay Model Marine and the Radio Control Truck Club.



