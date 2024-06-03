Hawke’s Bay news in brief: Man and dog rescued off coast

A Coastguard rescue of a boat off Napier on Friday. Photo / Coastguard HB

A Coastguard rescue of a boat off Napier on Friday. Photo / Coastguard HB

Hawke’s Bay Coastguard rescued a man and his dog onboard a damaged yacht on Friday night off the coast of Napier.

The man and his dog were the only occupants on board the yacht, which had damaged sails, and a call for help was received just before 9pm when the yacht was more than 40km off the coast.

The yacht was running low on fuel and making slow progress toward Napier.

The Coastguard got to them about 29km out from Napier.

It took until 2.45am on Saturday to tow the boat back into Napier’s inner harbour, and St John ambulance met the sailor at the Coastguard headquarters and treated him for a minor condition.

Helicopter rescue

One person was flown to Hawke’s Bay Hospital on Sunday following a motorcycle accident in Kaikarau, in Central Hawke’s Bay.

Emergency services were called shortly before noon about the crash.

The Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter landed on Kaikarau Beach and took one patient to hospital in a moderate condition.

Police did not have further details about the incident.

Expressway crash

A part of the Hawke’s Bay Expressway near Hastings was closed for a short time but there were no reports of injuries after a crash in which a vehicle hit a barrier early on King’s Birthday.

Emergency services were called at 2.07am to the crash near the expressway intersection and police reported the southbound lane was closed for a short time.