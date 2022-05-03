Napier, Hastings councils plug the gaps in smoke and vape policy

One last puff in a civic square after the Napier and Hastings councils agreed on a joint smoking which took effect in 2016. Photo / NZME

One last puff in a civic square after the Napier and Hastings councils agreed on a joint smoking which took effect in 2016. Photo / NZME

Napier and Hastings central business district pedestrian alleys have been added to the list of areas where smoking and vaping could be banned under the cities' revised joint Smokefree and Vapefree Policy.

The councils have opened public consultation on the policy, closing on May 29, with the alleys added to the existing list banning smoking and vaping in playgrounds, parks, bus stops and areas outside council-owned buildings and facilities.

Including such venues as McLean Park in Napier and the Mitre 10 Regional Sports Park, the sites have been smokefree since the policy was first enforced in 2016, after decisions by the councils the previous year.

Smoking has been banned indoors in all public venues and workplaces since the Smokefree Environments Act came into effect in 2003.

Vaping was banned with the effect of the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Vaping Amendment Bill in 2020, and the legislation gives local councils limited authority to extend rules in their areas.

The cities also have a joint alcohol policy, which, although mooted at least as early as 2012, came into effect just three years ago, governing licensing of premises, venues and hours of trade and operation in the area.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said there have been changes to the way the community and government views smoking since the policy first came into being, including vaping, which was not mentioned in the first policy, just seven years ago.

"From the beginning, our Councils' policy has supported Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 and complemented the work of central government," Wise said. "We have a responsibility to promote wellbeing for all our residents."

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the revisions are "an effective way to update the policy to suit the communities of today."