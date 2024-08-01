“I think it is going to very beneficial for Hawke’s Bay.”
He said a lot of wineries in the region had done it “pretty tough” since Cyclone Gabrielle in February 2023.
“The more we can sell locally, direct to the public, the better.”
He said some wineries will probably choose not to charge, but it was good wineries had the option as it was costly to offer tastings. Hancock said most wineries waive a tasting fee if you buy a bottle of wine.
Radburnd Cellars hosts a cellar door collective at its winery in Bridge Pa on Saturdays and Sundays, featuring other local wineries who don’t have a cellar door.
Radburnd Cellars sales manager Jess Fargher said those tastings were free as they could not charge under their current licence.
“Everyone keeps saying ‘how are you not charging? There are five wineries, there are 10 wines to try’ and I keep saying ‘the council gave us this special off-licence so I’m not going to mess with that’.”
Fargher said the law change was “a really good thing” for wineries, particularly for smaller wine producers.