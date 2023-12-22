Voyager 2023 media awards
Radburnd Cellars: Hawke’s Bay winemaker Kate Radburnd finds new home after cyclone

3 mins to read
Local food and wine festival is great news for Hawke’s Bay hospitality.

Prominent Hawke’s Bay winemaker Kate Radburnd says finding a new home for her winery feels like a “shining light” after a dreadful year impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Radburnd has been making wine in since the 1980s and had not missed a vintage in over 40 years until the cyclone struck in February.

